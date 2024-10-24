Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule release date changed, not Dec 6

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has had its release date moved up. Originally set to release on December 6th, the film will now hit theaters a day earlier on December 5th. This exciting news was announced by the producers during a press meet today, bringing joy to fans everywhere.

The celebrations begin a day earlier 🥳

The fireworks at the box office will set off a day earlier 🔥

The records will be hunted down a day earlier 💥

Pushpa Raj's Rule will begin a day earlier ❤‍🔥



The Biggest Indian Film #Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th… pic.twitter.com/iF11Vr8ucT — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 24, 2024

The decision to release the movie a day early was made to satisfy the massive demand from fans. The producers shared that they wanted to reward the audience by letting them experience Pushpa 2 as soon as possible. Allu Arjun’s fans are thrilled with this earlier release.

No Paid Premieres, Early Shows at 5 AM

It was also confirmed that Pushpa 2: The Rule will not have any paid premieres in India. However, early morning shows will start as early as 5 AM on December 5th, allowing fans to catch the film right away.

Pushpa: The Rise was a huge success, making Allu Arjun a National Award-winning actor. The film told the story of Pushpa Raj, who rises from a laborer to control a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, will explore how he deals with new challenges as he rules the underworld.

With a strong cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sunil, Pushpa 2 is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Make sure to mark December 5th, 2024, on your calendar for this thrilling action-packed sequel!