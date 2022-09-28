Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to be shot near ORR, Hyderabad

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun aka Stylish Star, has earned an immense fan following worldwide who go gaga over the magic he does with his every onscreen character and it is just amazing. The star acquired fame and stardom with successful films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamudru’, ‘Parugu’, etc. His last movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which starred Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, too received lots of love and applauds from the audiences and critics globally.

And now, fans are eagerly waiting the second instalment ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which is set to go on floors soon. According to latest updates, the shooting for Allu Arjun’s next project will begin in mid-October. It will be reportedly shot in Allu Studios, located in Gandipet near ORR (Outer Ring Road), Hyderabad.

The filming will begin after the studio’s launch which will be taking place on October 1 on the special occasion of birth anniversary of Allu Arjun’s grand father, Allu Ramalingaiah. The inauguration event is going to be an extravagant and star-studded event.

Pushpa 2 will be directed by Sukumar who helmed the part 1. Makers are still tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Reportedly, the script and storyline work has already been completed. The film is expected to have its theatrical release next year. Allu Arjun is currently preparing for his new look for Pushpa 2.