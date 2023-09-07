Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 video leaked online – Watch

The movie is tentatively slated to hit the screens in March 2024

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 7th September 2023 5:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ has sparked excitement throughout the film industry. When Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for part one, the excitement for the film increased even more.

And now, a video from the set of the film has gone viral on social media.

Allu Arjun, as we all know, plays a gangster in the film who deals in the illegal trade of red sandalwood. Initially seen with only one truck, the video hints that his character’s operations will expand as a slew of trucks fills the scene. Some of these trucks may have been cleverly designed for the upcoming action-packed sequences.

The production of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is well underway, with director Sukumar making every effort to deliver a more gripping cinematic experience than its predecessor.

Rashmika Mandanna stars as the film’s female lead, while Fahadh Faasil plays the film’s formidable antagonist.

Keep an eye out for Pushpa 2, which promises to take us on an adrenaline-pumping ride with Allu Arjun leading the charge in this high-stakes world of crime and action. This is a sequel that will undoubtedly keep fans on the edge of their seats. The movie is tentatively slated to hit the screens in March 2024.

