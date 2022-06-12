Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule release date unveiled!

Hyderabad: Post success of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second installment of the Sukumar directorial or even any sneak peek of the film’s key details. While the filmmakers have kept the details regarding the film under wraps, we had earlier reported that Pushpa: The Rule is set to be even bigger than the first installment.

The production of ‘Pushpa 2’ will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries including other language actors in leading roles as well. Furthermore, it was reported that the production of the film will start soon.

Well, now we have an interesting update for you about the release date of the most-awaited film.

According to multiple reports, Pushpa: The Rule was supposed to hit the theatres on December 16, 2022, however, Bunny Vas in a recently held press meet in Hyderabad revealed that Pushpa 2 will go on the floors in summer 2023.

He further revealed that the script of the film is ready and shooting is likely to begin in July. Sukumar will resume his responsibilities as the director while Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in the same role.

An official announcement regarding Allu Arjun’s role in the film is yet to be made.

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise revolved around Pushpa Raj, a coolie, and his rise in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.