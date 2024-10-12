Allu Arjun’s role in Pushpa 2: Interesting update you can’t miss!

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films in India, especially after the massive success of the first part. However, the movie’s release has been delayed multiple times, leaving fans eager for updates on when it will finally hit theaters.

Recently, Allu Arjun gave fans the confirmation they were waiting for. Repeating his iconic line, “Thaggede Le,” he announced that Pushpa 2 will be released on December 6.

Allu Arjun’s Bolder Role

Allu Arjun returns as a rising smuggler with an even more rebellious attitude in the sequel. His character will explore darker shades, adding more intensity to the story. Director Sukumar has crafted the role to be edgier, promising an exciting new chapter.

Allu Arjun, who recently won a National Award for his performance in the first film, shared that shooting the climax of Pushpa 2 was one of the toughest moments of his career. He assured fans that all the effort would pay off with a thrilling experience on screen.

Pushpa 2 was initially scheduled to release on August 15 but got delayed due to pending work. The team later set December 20 as the release date, only to move it forward to December 6. While some fans are still unsure if the new date will stick, the production team is confident that everything is on schedule.