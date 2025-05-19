Hyderabad: After the huge success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has become a nationwide craze. His powerful acting, stylish looks, and mass appeal have made him a superstar across India. He’s ruling the box office, and now everyone is waiting to see what he does next.

His next movie is with Atlee A22xA6, the blockbuster director of Jawan. This combo has already created a storm. The film is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in India, with a massive Rs. 600-700 crore budget! Fans and film lovers are super excited.

So Many Rumours and Big Names

For the past few weeks, there have been many rumours about the heroines. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are said to be part of the film. While the team hasn’t confirmed anything, the excitement is growing fast.

But the biggest surprise? Allu Arjun is not playing just one or two roles. He’s playing three different characters in this film!

Hero, Villain, and a Shocking Animated Role

Yes, it’s true—Allu Arjun will be seen in three roles. One role is a hero, the second is a villain, and the third is something totally new—a full-length animated character. This is the first time any Indian hero is doing something like this in a big movie.

To make this perfect, Atlee is working with international VFX experts, and Allu Arjun is preparing hard. He’s focusing on his fitness, styling, and different looks for each character.

A Sci-Fi Adventure with Time Travel

This movie is going to be a science fiction drama with time travel, packed with action and emotion. The visuals will be top class, just like Hollywood movies. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand film.

The shoot is expected to begin this summer, and the makers are planning for a 2026 release. If delayed, it might come out in early 2027.