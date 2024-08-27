Allu Arjun’s two new properties in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, one of India’s most talented and celebrated actors, continues to make headlines not just for his acting prowess but also for his impressive real estate investments. The ‘Icon Star,’ who made his acting debut in 2003 with Gangotri, has since become one of the country’s highest-paid actors, amassing significant wealth along the way.

Allu Arjun has now added two new properties to his already extensive portfolio, according to a fresh report in Mirchi 9. The actor is currently constructing a new house and office in the prime area of Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The new house is located next to the residence of the late Krishnam Raju and near the office of Mythri Movie Makers.

The sprawling house, which sits on approximately 3,000 square yards, is about 50-60% complete and is expected to be one of the largest among celebrity homes in Hyderabad. The property will feature luxurious amenities and is set to be completed by next year.

The office, located within walking distance of the new house, is also being designed as a lavish workspace, reflecting Allu Arjun’s taste for opulence.

Other Properties Owned By Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s property portfolio already includes several high-profile assets, such as Allu Studios, a mansion in Jubilee Hills, a holiday home known as Blessing, and Allu Entertainment, his production house.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to his blockbuster film Pushpa. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 7, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.