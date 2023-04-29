Allu Sirish saves child’s life in Hyderabad, wins hearts

Hyderabad: Allu Sirish has once again proved that his heart is pure gold! The Tollywood actor recently went above and beyond to help a young child suffering from blood cancer. Sirish invited the child and his family to his office and handed them an ample cheque for the child’s treatment.

Sirish’s act of kindness has warmed many people’s hearts, and it serves as a reminder that even small gestures can make a big difference in someone’s life. The child and his family must be overjoyed to have received such support from Sirish.

It’s heartening to see celebrities like Sirish use their celebrity and resources to benefit society. His compassion and generosity inspire us all to do our part to make a difference in the world.

We applaud Allu Sirish for his kind gesture and wish the child a speedy recovery. May Sirish’s golden heart shine brightly and touch the lives of many more people in need!