Alluri Sitarama Raju’s role a glorious chapter in India’s freedom movement: Murmu

Hyderabad: Paying glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged intellectuals and historians to make countrymen, especially the younger generation, aware of the stellar contributions of freedom fighters like him.

Murmu, who attended the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Sitarama Raju here, said his fight against injustice, exploitation and sacrifice at the age of 27 is a glorious chapter in India’s freedom movement.

Like Bhagat Singh is a symbol of self-respect and sacrifice for the whole country, Sitarama Raju will remain forever in the memory of the countrymen for his ideal of sacrificing life for national honour, she said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4 last year.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh).

He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the locals.