Almost a week on: 20 arrested, 30 FIRs in Ujjain mosque row

Ujjain: The Ujjain Police have arrested 20 people and registered first information reports (FIRs) against 30 in connection with Monday’s violent clash that broke out following the removal of a portion of Shahi Masjid.

Ujjain: An FIR has been filed against 30 people in connection with the violence that erupted after a portion of the Shahi Mosque was demolished. Police have so far arrested 20 of the accused. On Wednesday morning, police brought nine of the accused to Charak Hospital for medical… pic.twitter.com/KTKhmoOYpg — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) September 30, 2026

It has been almost a week since thousands of local Muslims began their protests against the demolition of the 600-year-old mosque, with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation maintaining it is a part of a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha fair.

On Monday (September 28), the peaceful protests turned violent, with stones being pelted at the police and security personnel firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Ujjain mosque

Ujjain mosque

Some volunteers from the mosque committee began demolishing three feet of the mosque’s hanging slab to prevent the bulldozer action.

“Ya Allah, mad at kar. Ya Allah yeh haaton se lagvaya that khade rahkar, aaj unhi haaton se tudva ya hai (Oh Allah have mercy. Oh Allah, You had these very hands build this, today You have made these same hands tear it down),” a person could be heard saying, breaking down in tears.

Volunteers at Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid have begun demolishing three feet of the mosque’s hanging slab to prevent bulldozer action. The move comes amid heightened tensions, after hundreds of people spent two nights camping inside the mosque as part of a vigil against its proposed… pic.twitter.com/am58zuPtLq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

Two weeks ago, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed petitions against municipal notices to remove part of the mosque, filed by groups administering the Waqf property, Shahi Masjid Waqf Panchayat Mochiyaan. The Muslim side will now knock the doors of the Supreme Court, which, locals say, is exactly why the administration wants the mosque down before a stay can be granted.