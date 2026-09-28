Ya Allah madat kar: Devotees as they self-demolish Ujjain mosque

Ujjain: Tensions flared in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Monday, September 28, as protesters gathered in large numbers to stop partial demolition of a nearly 600-year-old Shahi Masjid as part of a road-widening project for Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

The demonstration, which began late Friday, September 25, continued till Sunday night, September 27, as bulldozers remained stationed outside the mosque. The issue escalated as people refused to stop the vigil, leading to police action on Monday.

Following the firing of tear gas shells, a confrontation ensued between the Muslim group and the paramilitary forces in the narrow lanes of the neighbourhood.

Police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shelling at a crowd in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, resisting the partial demolition of a nearly 600-year-old mosque. pic.twitter.com/4yxF8X7Ri2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

Volunteers begin demolishing mosque

Meanwhile, some volunteers from the mosque committee began demolishing three feet of the mosque’s hanging slab, to prevent the bulldozer action.

Also Read Ujjain mosque row: MP HC disposes of pleas by Muslim side

Clips from the mosque area show devotees crying, asking for forgiveness for tearing down the wall of the mosque.

“Ya Allah, mad at kar. Ya Allah yeh haaton se lagvaya that khade rahkar, aaj unhi haaton se tudva ya hai (Oh Allah have mercy. Oh Allah, You had these very hands build this, today You have made these same hands tear it down),” a person could be heard saying, breaking down in tears.

Volunteers at Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid have begun demolishing three feet of the mosque’s hanging slab to prevent bulldozer action. The move comes amid heightened tensions, after hundreds of people spent two nights camping inside the mosque as part of a vigil against its proposed… pic.twitter.com/am58zuPtLq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

15 detained, 7 booked, including social media influencers

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told reporters that some people attempted to create a disturbance, following which police tried to persuade them to cooperate and subsequently used mild force to disperse them.

The SP said police used tear gas and mild force to control the situation but no one was injured in the incident.

He said some people have been arrested and 15 other detained, while a case has been registered against seven individuals, including some social media influencers who shared inflammatory statements and incited people.

Sharma said that those posting such messages on social media are being continuously monitored.

“CCTV cameras have been installed and drone cameras are also monitoring the area. Through these cameras, those involved in the stone-pelting are being identified, and legal action will be taken,” the SP said.

The police force is conducting flag marches in the city, Sharma informed, adding the situation is peaceful.

Also Read MP: HC allows partial demolition of mosque for Simhastha Kumbh

Plea against demolition dismissed in HC

According to locals, the Muslim community has been staying inside the mosque fearing bulldozer action. The incident stems from the Madhya Pradesh High Court permitting the partial demolition of Shahi Masjid for the preparation of the Hindu pilgrimage, while dismissing two pleas challenging the demolition notice.

Saying it’s “hard reality,” Justice Sandeep N Bhatt dismissed the writ petitions against the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) notice to demolish a part of the mosque. He observed that the administrative action fell under applicable statutory provisions.

Taking note of the mosque’s location, the upcoming pilgrimage, the expected number of devotees, and the need for traffic control, the court found the civic action lawful.

Shahar Qazi asks public to ignore rumours

The Ujjain administration and Ujjain Shahar Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman appealed to the public to ignore any rumours.

Khalil-ur-Rehman said the mosque issue was resolved on Sunday night through mutual consent.

“I appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any kind of rumour or come to the spot unnecessarily because of these rumours,” he said.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said construction work is underway to accommodate a large number of devotees expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh, and roads are being widened as per the master plan.

“The good thing is that people belonging to all religious communities are voluntarily contributing to the event. They are voluntarily removing any obstructions to their homes and religious places,” he said.

“A portion of the Shahi Mosque at Chhatri Chowk is being voluntarily removed by the community. I appeal to everyone to ignore any rumours and maintain peace,” the official said.