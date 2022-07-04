Alt News co-founder Zubair produced in Sitapur court

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, N P Singh said the district police had issued a production warrant against Zubair in connection with a case registered at Khairabad.

Bengaluru: Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, being brought by the Delhi Police to Bengaluru, Thursday, June 30, 2022, as part of their investigation into a 2018 tweet. (PTI Photo)

Sitapur: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, arrested by Delhi Police last week, was produced in a court here on Monday in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers “hate mongers”.

Zubair was produced in the court of the Sitapur judicial magistrate, who sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The Delhi Police took Zubair back to the national capital afterwards.

Now, the district police has sought his custody and will act as per court orders, the officer said.

The FIR was lodged against Zubair under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Mohammed Zubair, a fact-checker, was arrested by the Delhi Police last week in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The Delhi Police has invoked new provisions — sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act — against Zubair.

