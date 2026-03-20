Alvida Jumma held in Sambhal Jama Masjid amid tight security

Alvida Jumma prayers are observed on the last Friday of Ramzan, marking a significant emotional and spiritual farewell to the holy month.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 9:02 pm IST
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Sambhal

Sambhal: A large number of Muslims offered prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid here for Alvida Jumma, or farewell prayers, amid tight security arrangements.

Alvida Jumma prayers are observed on the last Friday of Ramzan, marking a significant emotional and spiritual farewell to the holy month.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said the prayers successfully concluded at several mosques, including Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, and comprehensive police security arrangements involving all the station house officers were put in place.

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Police personnel will be deployed for Saturday’s Eid celebrations as well, he said.

Akhtar Hussain, who offered namaz at the Shahi Jama Masjid, said, “I offered the Alvida prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid today. I prayed for establishment of peace and harmony across the country.”

Muhammad Irfan, another devotee, said the prayers went peacefully and he will celebrate Eid on Saturday.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 9:02 pm IST

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