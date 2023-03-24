Aly Goni, Asim Riaz don Ihram as they jet off to perform Umrah

Mumbai: Two of the most popular faces of the Indian TV industry, Aly Goni and Asim Riaz are the latest celebrities to undertake Umrah. The duo jetted off to Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Friday morning. They shared a picture of themselves dressed in ihram, the traditional attire worn during the pilgrimage.

Aly Goni, who is known for his roles in popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bigg Boss, took to Instagram stories to share the picture. In the photo, Aly and Asim can be seen posing for a selfie, dressed in white ihram.

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss, also re-shared the same picture on his Instagram handle.

Aly informed his fans about his Umrah plans last week on Twitter. “Can’t wait this was my biggest dream alhamdulillah… My first roza in Mecca.. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim.”

Can’t wait 🥺🥺🥺 this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah… My first roza in Mecca 🤲🏻🤲🏻.. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen 🫶🏻 And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/7wWncsk0xB — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 19, 2023

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz’s decision to perform Umrah has been widely appreciated by their fans and followers, who have been showering them with love and blessings on social media.