Aly Goni, Asim Riaz to perform Umrah together in Ramzan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni recently revealed in an interview that he took a break from acting as he wants to perform Umrah. In his latest social media, Aly revealed that he is going to perform Umrah with his childhood friend and actor Asim Riaz in Ramzan. Aly Goni wrote on Twitter that performing Umrah was his biggest dream and he can’t wait to keep his first roza in Mecca.

Aly’s tweet reads, ”Can’t wait… this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah… My first roza in Mecca .. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen… And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim.”



Aly Goni’s tweet evoked reactions from the fans and his colleagues and they showered their love for Aly and Asim in the comments section.

Since 2022, various TV and Bollywood actors performed Umrah while some others are planning to visit the twin Holy cities. Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are the latest tinsel town stars who have visited Mecca and Madinah.