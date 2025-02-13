Aly Goni stands with Samay Raina, ‘He has worked hard to make..’

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina has removed all episodes of his show India’s Got Latent from YouTube. This happened after a big controversy and legal trouble. The issue started when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made a joke that many people found offensive.

At first, Raina did not say anything about the issue. But later, he shared a message on social media. He said the situation was too much for him to handle, and his goal was only to make people laugh. He also said he would help with any official investigations.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.” Raina wrote.

They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of latent.. not cool.. that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it.. He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 12, 2025

Aly Goni Supports Samay Raina

TV actor Aly Goni spoke in favor of Raina. He said that it was unfair to delete all the episodes of the show because of one mistake.

“They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of latent.. not cool.. that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it.. He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar.” Aly Goni tweeted.

How Did It Start?

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia made a comment on the show that upset many people. A complaint was filed against him, Raina, and others involved in the show. Later, Allahbadia apologized, saying he made a mistake. “My comment was wrong. It was not funny. Comedy is not my thing. I am really sorry,” he said.

This issue has started a debate about social media content. Some think deleting the whole show was too extreme, while others believe content creators should be more responsible. Politicians are now discussing stricter rules for online content