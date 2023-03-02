Aly Goni takes break from showbiz to perform Umrah

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni is one of the most loved TV actors of India. After participating in the Bigg Boss 14 season, he has been away from work. Born in the small town of Jammu’s Bhaderwah, Goni rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in Star Plus’ romantic drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein till 2019. Goni’s fans are excited to see him back portraying an impressive role. The actor in an interview recently revealed why he took a break from acting.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Aly Goni revealed that he has Umrah plans soon and will be getting back to work after that. He said, “Currently I am on break and will be going to Umrah soon. I am waiting for a good role and opportunity. I want my work to be noticed properly now and I also want to work in an OTT series.”

Ali Goni expressed his wish to work for any OTT series after performing Umrah. He began his career by participating in MTV India show Splitsvilla 5 in 2012 and has been part of several shows like: Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dhhai Kilo Prem and Naagin 3 since then.

Goni was also seen in a web series ‘Jeet Ki Zid.’ He is currently dating Jasmin Bhasin whom he met at Bigg Boss 14.