Aly Goni’s comment on early trends: ‘Whoever wins bas desh ka bhala ho’

The vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began early Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. amid tight security

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:50 am IST
Narendra Modi, Aly Goni and Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: As the counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, television star Aly Goni expressed his hope that the country prospers regardless of the winner.

“Both have crossed 200; this time it’s going to be a tough fight… whoever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind (Whoever wins, may it be for the good of our country),” Aly, who hails from Bhaderwah in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, posted on X.

