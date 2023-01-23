‘Am very greedy’, Kartik Aaryan on his Dostana 2 ouster

Hyderabad: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan delivered some power-packed performances within less time in Bollywood. He hit the headlines not only because of outstanding performances but he was discussed because of his alleged ‘unprofessional’ ethics and other reasons too. The actor was questioned several times for rift with Karan Johar.

The actor was part of the Dostana 2 earlier but it is believed that following a rift with Karan Johar, he was dropped from the movie. Recently, Kartik Aaryan in Rajat Sharma’s show ( Aap ki Adalat) was asked what happened between him and Karan Johar.

Kartik did not clearly mention why he was dropped during his reply to Rajat Sharama. The actor said, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too. When there is an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it.”

Rajat Sharma further asked the actor to clarify whether he dropped the film because fee to which he replied that he did not leave Dostana 2 because of money. He said, ”This is like Chinese whispers, making a belief story. I have never left the film for money. I am very greedy, but in terms of the script not money.”



On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon.