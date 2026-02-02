Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up months ago, but its contestants continue to command attention online. Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik, who shared a “frenemy” equation on the show, are once again in the spotlight after the composer posted a romantic photo with the actress on social media.

The black-and-white picture shows the duo seated close together outdoors, holding hands and leaning into each other in a quiet, intimate moment. The post quickly went viral, with fans expressing surprise and delight over their apparent closeness.

Several users pointed out how the two were often at odds inside the house, while others praised their chemistry and even coined the hashtag #Farmaal.

Following their much-discussed rivalry on Bigg Boss, Farrhana and Amaal have now turned a new page. The two are set to collaborate on a romantic music video scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day 2026. While Farrhana has clarified that she will not be singing in the project, the track is expected to be a soulful love number composed by Amaal.

From heated clashes to a creative partnership, the duo’s unexpected reunion has left fans intrigued and eager to see how their off-screen chemistry translates on screen.