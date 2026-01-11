Amaal Mallik calls for end to ‘Drama’ after Tanya Mittal backlash

Mumbai: Even days after the show is over, “Bigg Boss 19” continues to make headlines. Singer and composer Amaal Mallik, who was one of the top 5 finalists of the reality show, has slammed the fans of fellow housemate Tanya Mittal for demanding an apology for his ‘dog’ remark inside the BB house.

The supporters of Tanya reacted to Amaal’s manager’s tweet in which he asked the users not to drag the musician’s family, as they trolled him for his remark.

After the tweet, the netizens demanded a public apology from the singer.

Now, Amaal has shared his reaction, saying that he has already apologized to everyone for anything he has done wrong on the show.

His post on X (formerly known as Twitter) read, “I have already apologised personally & on social media for all of it, not just to her but to every other contestant for whatever transpired on the show… The first tweet by me after getting out of the house was for Tanya, so stop running your mouth and messing with my manager, team, family members & friends who weren’t even in the game. All you are showing is ke tumhaara fandom vela tha, hai aur vela hi rahega…. Doing Paid PR and making articles about her being Tanya Malik lolololol get a life, my behna comment should’ve shut you idiots up but jaahil gawaar fandom ko koi kya hi bole. (sic)”

Amaal further pointed out that he and Tanya were only good friends during their time inside the house and nothing more.

“FYI – Neither she nor I have had any feelings except friendship, & just because I’m stopping my fans from getting aggressive doesn’t mean I will take shit from you or any one else. Stop acting like sore losers just like your idol who could not deal with Gaurav Khanna winning the show & acted like she wasn’t aware when he won”, the singer added.

He concluded the post by requesting everyone to simply stop the drama.