Amaal Mallik evicted from Bigg Boss 19 Finale? Rumours go viral

Mumbai: Just hours before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, a shocking elimination update is going viral online. In the latest, fans are left stunned as few insiders claim that Amaal Mallik has been shown the exit.

The show began its final-week shoot today (December 7), but, in a dramatic last-minute twist, the singer-contestant reportedly failed to make it into the final four. Insiders claim that Amaal ended up in 5th place. An official confirmation is still awaited.

BIG BREAKING from the set of #BiggBoss19 #AmaalMallik has been evicted at number 5



This is so shocking



TROPHY BELONGS TO AMAAL — Film Window (@Filmwindow19) December 7, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Top 4 finalists

If rumours of Amaal’s eviction comes out to be true, the top 4 finalists will be:

Gaurav Khanna

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal’s exit will come as a surprise to many, considering how much attention he drew this season, for his strong opinions, emotional moments, and outspoken nature. Whether it was alliances, conflicts or supporters backing him, he remained one of the most talked-about contestants all season.

Now, with all the rumours and talks going around, all eyes will be on tonight’s finale: who will lift the trophy?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 finale.