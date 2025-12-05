Hyderabad: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been dominating headlines all week after she surprised everyone with her wedding announcement. The actor tied the knot for the second time with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family.

As fans and the Telugu entertainment world continue to celebrate this new chapter in her life, an old video of Samantha is once again going viral. Zee Telugu’s official Instagram handle reshared a clip from May 2025, where Samantha spoke fondly about the Telugu film industry.

The clip is from the Apsara Awards, where Samantha was honoured for completing 15 years in Telugu cinema. She made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, the project that also introduced her to her former husband, Naga Chaitanya. In the video, Samantha is seen cutting a tiered celebration cake on stage, with her ex-mother-in-law Amala Akkineni proudly cheering in the audience.

During her speech, Samantha said, “The Telugu film industry has given me everything. Ide naa karma bhumi. I promise to always put the Telugu audience first.” The moment, warm and nostalgic, is now circulating widely across fan pages again.

Over the years, Samantha has delivered several memorable performances in films like Brindavanam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri and 24. After Shaakunthalam and Kushi in 2023, she took a break following her myositis diagnosis and eventually parted ways with Chaitanya, who is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, at the serene Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The actor is now gearing up for her next major project, the Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, marking her powerful return to screens.