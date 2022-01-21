Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial

New Delhi: A torch lit by Amar Jawan Jyoti flame being taken for merging it with the flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate, before it was extinguished for merging with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Security personnel at India Gate during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: A torch being lit by Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: A torch being lit by Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, places a wreath at India Gate, during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)