Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st January 2022 7:32 pm IST
Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial
New Delhi: Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, places a wreath at National War Memorial, during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A torch lit by Amar Jawan Jyoti flame being taken for merging it with the flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate, before it was extinguished for merging with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Security personnel at India Gate during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A torch being lit by Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A torch being lit by Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, places a wreath at India Gate, during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, January 21, 2022. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after burning for 50 years. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button