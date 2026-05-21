Amaravati will emerge as a futuristic city, says Chandrababu Naidu

Bengaluru: N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, May 20, said that Amaravati would emerge as a futuristic global city and asserted that Andhra Pradesh is focusing on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and drone innovation to build a strong economy for the future.

Speaking at the celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday celebrations of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living International Centre on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, Naidu said India is moving toward becoming a global superpower despite several international challenges.

Naidu praised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, describing him not merely as a spiritual guru but as a global leader of the modern era. He said the spiritual leader has been working toward creating a stress-free and healthy society during a period marked by wars, instability and internal conflicts across the world.

“We are living in an era of geopolitical tensions, uncertainty and conflict. In such times, building a positive and stress-free society is extremely important. The Art of Living has been carrying out remarkable work in this direction,” Naidu said.

Highlighting the global reach of the organisation, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the Art of Living has established nearly 10,000 centres across 182 countries. He noted that the institution has been actively involved in skill development, value-based education, rehabilitation programmes, water conservation and rural development activities.

He further observed that the present era of artificial intelligence and rapid technological competition has also increased stress levels among people. According to him, rising geopolitical conflicts and wars have contributed to inflation, including rising fuel and commodity prices, adversely affecting ordinary citizens and mental health.

“In today’s AI-driven world, human values and moral education are equally essential for the younger generation,” he stated.

Naidu also spoke about Andhra Pradesh’s development plans and said major investments are being made in futuristic sectors such as quantum computing, AI technology, drones and data parks. He expressed confidence that the long-pending Polavaram irrigation project would be completed next year.

“Amaravati will emerge as a future-ready city and become a model for modern urban development,” he said.

Pramod Sawant, who also attended the programme, said the Art of Living’s 45-year journey has been extraordinary and has contributed significantly toward promoting peace and spiritual well-being in society.

He said yoga, meditation and value-based learning help individuals overcome negative thoughts and strengthen mental stability. Sawant appreciated the organisation’s work across 182 countries and said its efforts have positively influenced millions of people worldwide.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recalled Naidu’s contribution toward the growth of India’s IT sector. He said Naidu played a crucial role in transforming Hyderabad into a major information technology hub during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also shared his experiences from visits to the United States, remarking that a large number of Telugu-speaking professionals were working there, making it feel like a “mini Andhra Pradesh.”

Several ministers from Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh attended the event. Karnataka Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya was also present during the celebrations.