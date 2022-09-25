Amarinder thanks PM for naming airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

In a statement, Capt. Amarinder said it was his government that had pursued the matter with the Centre since 2017 when he took over as the Chief Minister.

He said it was a long-pending demand of the Punjabis that the airport must be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who is an outstanding symbol of valour, courage and sacrifice for the country.

“Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for millions of youth of the country and it will be a befitting tribute to his great and glorious memory”, the former Chief Minister remarked.