Amarnath Yatra 2023

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd July 2023 7:35 pm IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023
Baltal: Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 62-day-long pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath began on Saturday from the twin tracks- the traditional track of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the shorter track of Baltal in Ganderbal district. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Tags
