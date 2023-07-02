Baltal: Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 62-day-long pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath began on Saturday from the twin tracks- the traditional track of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the shorter track of Baltal in Ganderbal district. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) Baltal: Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 62-day-long pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath began on Saturday from the twin tracks- the traditional track of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the shorter track of Baltal in Ganderbal district. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) Baltal: Pilgrims at Railpathri on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 62-day-long pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath began on Saturday from the twin tracks- the traditional track of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the shorter track of Baltal in Ganderbal district. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) Jammu: Pilgrims shout religious slogans after boarding a bus as the second batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Jammu, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Baltal: Indian Army troops along with SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation for a yatri who suffered a fall near Sangam Base and sustained serious injuries during Amarnath Yatra, in Baltal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)