Amarnath Yatra 2024: First batch of pilgrims flagged off

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 28th June 2024 1:16 pm IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Sadhus shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Pilgrims shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha waves after flagging-off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Pilgrims shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

