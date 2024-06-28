Amarnath Yatra 2024: First batch of pilgrims flagged off

Jammu: Sadhus shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Pilgrims shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha waves after flagging-off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Pilgrims shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)