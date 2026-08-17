Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Pujan in Srinagar, trek to begin Aug 22

Srinagar: The ‘Chhari-Pujan’ of Lord Siva’s holy mace was performed at the Amareshwar temple in Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday, August 17, officials said.

Amid chants of Vedic hymns, Mahant Deependra Giri, the mace’s custodian, led a group of sadhus in performing the puja, they said.

Chhari Pujan signifies the final phase of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Following its worship in Srinagar, the holy mace is taken along the pilgrimage route to the Amarnath cave shrine for final prayers on Shravan Purnima.

“Embarking on the main course of pilgrimage on August 22, the holy mace will be taken to the shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to perform ‘Pujan’ and have ‘Darshan’ on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan Purnima’ on August 28,” Mahant Deependra Giri said.

There will be night halts at Pahalgam on August 22 and 23, at Chandanwari on August 24, at Sheshnag on August 25 and at Panchtarani on August 26 and 27, respectively.

More than 4.80 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra since the pilgrimage began on July 3. It will conclude on August 28.