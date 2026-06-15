Amarnath Yatra could end hate across India: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, June 15, said safeguarding the annual Amarnath yatra is the duty of Kashmiris, and an opportunity to build harmony in times of growing hate and polarisation.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is set to begin on July 3.

The former chief minister, who visited Pahalgam to interact with local hospitality sector stakeholders, said, “The yatra is our opportunity to end hate across India. It is our duty to safeguard the yatra. It is not merely security’s responsibility”.

“Every Amarnath pilgrim who visits us is a guest of Kashmir. They carry the story of our land, our people, and our values to every corner of India. It is our responsibility to ensure they leave with memories of our love, warmth, and hospitality. This is how we defend the soul of Kashmir and counter the false narratives built against Muslims,” she said.

Mehbooba said protecting the Yatra is not just the responsibility of the security forces.

“It is a collective duty of the people of Kashmir. In times of growing hate and polarisation, the Yatra should become an opportunity to build harmony, strengthen human connections, and bridge divides across India,” she added.

The PDP president said the yatris are ambassadors who carry their experience of Kashmir back to their homes and communities.

“Every interaction is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir’s traditions of hospitality, compassion, and coexistence. The misinformation and prejudice directed against Kashmir and Muslims can best be challenged through genuine human outreach and a heartfelt welcome to every pilgrim,” she said.

The yatra should be “a locally protected, locally supported, and locally owned process” that reflects the true spirit of Kashmir and its people. The Amarnath Yatra is more than a pilgrimage, it’s a statement of coexistence. As it begins, Pahalgam welcomes Yatris not just with security, but with warmth. Every devotee walking this sacred path carries forward the message of compassion, coexistence and resilience,” she added.

Every successful yatra is a triumph of harmony over hate, she added.