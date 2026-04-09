Amazon expands Counterfeit Crimes Unit to India combat fake goods

The unit will bring together local experts to work closely with Indian brands, sellers, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle counterfeit operations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 6:20 pm IST
A person holding a cardboard Amazon.ae delivery package with a barcode on a white background.
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New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon on Thursday, April 9, announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to India, aimed at strengthening consumer protection and intensifying the crackdown on the sale of fake goods.

The unit will bring together local experts to work closely with Indian brands, sellers, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle counterfeit operations and safeguard intellectual property rights in the country’s fast-growing e-commerce sector.

“The unit will focus on proactively detecting and removing counterfeit listings, safeguarding intellectual property, and enabling coordinated enforcement action against bad actors, while deepening collaboration with industry bodies and government stakeholders. This effort is in line with Amazon’s broader long-term commitment to India, including its plan to invest more than USD 35 billion across its businesses in the country through 2030,” Amazon said in a statement.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 6:20 pm IST

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