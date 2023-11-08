Amazon kick-starts global last mile fleet programme in India with all EVs

Bengaluru: In a global first, Amazon on Tuesday launched its last-mile fleet programme in India with 100 per cent electric vehicles (EVs), that will help more than 300 delivery service partners (DSPs) to make customer deliveries with zero tailpipe emissions.

Operating effectively in North America and Europe, Amazon’s fleet programme is launching for the first time with entirely custom-designed EVs in India, making it convenient for DSPs to access safe, high-quality zero-emission vehicles for last mile deliveries.

The last-mile fleet programme is part of Amazon’s global goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

“We are committed to be net-zero carbon by 2040, and decarbonising our delivery network is an important part of getting us to that goal,” said Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations, Amazon India.

“By launching the last mile fleet programme with an all-electric fleet in India, we help our delivery service partners decarbonise with us – and we’re delighted that India is the first country where we are able to do this,” Singh added.

In the initial phase of the programme, the company has introduced Mahindra Zor Grand three-wheeler EVs.

Its electric powertrain produces no emissions, making it ideal for areas with poor air quality.

Featuring a spacious 170 cubic feet delivery box and a 400kg payload capacity, it can handle daily shipments with ease.

This electric vehicle can travel through roads at speeds up to 50 kmph, and travel over 100 kms on a single charge.

“With zero tailpipe emissions and reliability at the core, our Mahindra Zor Grand will not only enhance cargo delivery efficiency but also contribute to improved air quality and lower driver fatigue,” said Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

With support from Mahindra Electric and other vehicle manufacturers, Amazon has deployed more than 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages in more than 400 cities across the country.

The company is on its way to achieve its goal of having 10,000 electric vehicles in its India fleet by 2025.