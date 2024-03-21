Amazon Prime buys Ram Charan's Game Changer, for Rs...?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, the global star known for his powerful performances, is all set to make waves with his upcoming film, Game Changer. This magnum opus, directed by Shankar, has been in the making for quite some time, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

The Grand Scale of Game Changer

Game Changer is a political thriller shot on an extravagant canvas. With Shankar at the helm, the audience can expect larger-than-life visuals and a thought-provoking storyline. However, despite the anticipation, an official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

The OTT Rights Deal

An honest IAS officer battles political corruption through fair elections to change the game of governance.#GameChanger available post-theatrical release. #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents pic.twitter.com/y7E1PPp7I7 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2024

On March 20, Amazon Prime Video announced on acquiring the OTT rights for Game Changer across all South Indian languages. The deal, reportedly worth a staggering Rs 105 crores, excludes the Hindi OTT rights. This huge agreement has significantly contributed to the film’s budget recovery.

The Cost of Game Changer

As per multiple reports, the movie is made on a massive budget of Rs 250 crores. While there have been reports that the cost has increased due to shoot delays.

Budget: Rs. 250 crores

OTT deal: Rs. 105 crores

By securing the OTT rights, the makers of Game Changer have already recovered an impressive 42% of the film’s total budget. This deal comes as a relief to producers, given the film’s grand scale and production expenses.

Apart from Ram Charan, the movie also features the talented Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film has faced its share of delays, with Shankar juggling other commitments, including his much-awaited project, Indian 2.