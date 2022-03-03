Amazon proposes talks with Future Group in SC to settle legal dispute amicably

New Delhi: An advocate of US e-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday proposed before the Supreme Court to have informal dialogue with the Future Group to settle the ongoing dispute between the parties amicably.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Amazon told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that the parties hold informal talks without mediators in order to arrive at an amicable solution to put the multifarious legal dispute to rest.

“Let us have a conversation. We can’t allow the spinners wheel to continue, with four different proceedings. Please consider. We must at least discuss, and see what is the best possibility. Let us put our heads together and find a solution,” Subramanium told the bench also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

On the submission of Amazon’s counsel, the bench responded, “We are always supportive of solving things amicably.”

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Future Retail said that while he has no problem with the idea of amicably solving the dispute if Amazon wanted to have a conversation they could have called the promoters of the Future Group.

“You also have to cooperate,” said the bench to Salve.

Salve replied, “Let me assure, nobody is winning this battle. The Amazon God has to come down to talk to us lesser mortals.”

The bench then adjourned the case for 10 days to enable the parties to have an informal dialogue to solve the Amazon- Future dispute amicably.

The apex court was hearing Amazon’s appeal against the Delhi High Court order staying arbitration proceedings between the e-commerce giant and Future group.

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, and FRL are embroiled in a legal fight over FRL’s Rs 24,713 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail

Amazon has been opposing the Future group decision to go ahead with the merger deal of FRL with Reliance Retail. It got the Emergency Award of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in its favour which restrained Future group from going ahead with the merger deal.