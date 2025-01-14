Amazon takes up village development projects in Telangana

As part of the developmet project, AWS has set up a public park, featuring an open gym, a children’s play area, and a jogging track, was developed on land owned by the village Panchayat.

Amazon takes up village development projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday, January 13 announced the completion of a development project in Rangareddy district in Telangana.

The new initiatives taken up in Meerkhanpet, Kandukur mandal, include a public park, a water purifier system, and newly renovated buildings for a health sub-centre and self-help group (SHG) resource centre, were handed over to the local community.

As part of the development project, AWS set up a public park, featuring an open gym, a children’s play area, and a jogging track, was developed on land owned by the village Panchayat.

The RO water purifier system will provide affordable and accessible drinking water to the community through an automated water dispensing machine.

The refurbished health sub-centre will support the community’s basic healthcare needs and is equipped with a medical consultation room, an in-patient room for short-term treatments and an expanded waiting area.

The SHG resource centre now has a large meeting space, two storage rooms, and newly added washrooms. It will be used by the local women SHGs for their meetings while also serving as a space for collaboration for entrepreneurial activities.

