Amazon won’t accept Rs 2000 notes as COD payments anymore

Amazon has shared in its FAQs that they will not accept Rs 2,000 notes on Cash on Delivery (COD) payments from Tuesday, September 19.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised banks to immediately stop issuing Rs. 2,000 notes, as they were taken out of circulation on May 19. However, the notes will still be acceptable as legal tender until September 30, 2023.

In its recent advisory, the online retailer Amazon said, “Starting September 19, 2023, we will not be accepting Rs. 2,000 currency notes for Cash on Delivery (COD) orders or Cash Loads. This is in accordance with the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on May 19, 2023.”

However, if the products are delivered through a third-party courier partner, it solely depends on their own policies, whether they fancy the Rs. 2,000 notes or not. According to the RBI, people can deposit Rs. 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts and swap them for other denominated notes at any bank branch until September 30, 2023.