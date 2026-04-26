Inside Rihanna’s special Ambani lunch: Culture, rituals and smiles

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a soft pastel outfit with simple jewellery, her natural makeup and calm smile added to the graceful mood of the day

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 26th April 2026 3:09 pm IST|   Updated: 26th April 2026 3:51 pm IST
Diverse women participating in a cultural celebration with traditional attire and vibrant decorations.
Rihanna at Ambani's lunch

Hyderabad: Global superstar Rihanna returned to Mumbai for the India launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. But one of the most special moments of her visit happened away from the cameras inside the Ambani home.

After attending the beauty event, Rihanna visited the Ambani residence for a private family gathering filled with warmth, tradition and celebration. She received a royal welcome with beautiful décor, traditional hospitality and a peaceful atmosphere that made the afternoon memorable.

Rihanna joins the Ambani family for traditional Indian rituals and dance moments during a festive event.

She spent time with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, who welcomed her warmly and made her feel at home.

Subhan Bakery
Rihanna joins the Ambani family for traditional Indian rituals and dance moments, celebrating cultural fe.

Puja, Flowers and a Special Lunch

The afternoon started with a peaceful puja ceremony where Rihanna joined the family in traditional rituals. Videos from the event showed her smiling and enjoying every moment.

Women in traditional attire participating in a cultural celebration or ceremony.

She also took part in Phoolon Ki Holi, where flowers were showered instead of colours. The celebration looked beautiful, calm and full of joy.

A woman throws flower petals during a vibrant Indian festival celebration with traditional costumes and c.

A special home-style lunch was prepared for Rihanna with delicious traditional Indian dishes. The private lunch gave her time to relax and bond with the family.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Women celebrating Holi with coloured powder and joyful expressions.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a soft pastel outfit with simple jewellery. Her natural makeup and calm smile added to the graceful mood of the day.

Fans Loved This Moment

Pictures and videos from the gathering quickly went viral online. Fans loved seeing Rihanna enjoy Indian traditions in such a simple and beautiful way.

From prayers and flowers to family moments and festive food, Rihanna’s visit to the Ambani home became more than a celebrity appearance; it became a lovely mix of glamour, culture and warmth.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 26th April 2026 3:09 pm IST|   Updated: 26th April 2026 3:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button