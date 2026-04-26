Inside Rihanna’s special Ambani lunch: Culture, rituals and smiles

Hyderabad: Global superstar Rihanna returned to Mumbai for the India launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. But one of the most special moments of her visit happened away from the cameras inside the Ambani home.

After attending the beauty event, Rihanna visited the Ambani residence for a private family gathering filled with warmth, tradition and celebration. She received a royal welcome with beautiful décor, traditional hospitality and a peaceful atmosphere that made the afternoon memorable.

She spent time with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, who welcomed her warmly and made her feel at home.

Puja, Flowers and a Special Lunch

The afternoon started with a peaceful puja ceremony where Rihanna joined the family in traditional rituals. Videos from the event showed her smiling and enjoying every moment.

She also took part in Phoolon Ki Holi, where flowers were showered instead of colours. The celebration looked beautiful, calm and full of joy.

A special home-style lunch was prepared for Rihanna with delicious traditional Indian dishes. The private lunch gave her time to relax and bond with the family.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a soft pastel outfit with simple jewellery. Her natural makeup and calm smile added to the graceful mood of the day.

Fans Loved This Moment

Pictures and videos from the gathering quickly went viral online. Fans loved seeing Rihanna enjoy Indian traditions in such a simple and beautiful way.

From prayers and flowers to family moments and festive food, Rihanna’s visit to the Ambani home became more than a celebrity appearance; it became a lovely mix of glamour, culture and warmth.