Ambassadors-designate to several countries take oath in Saudi Arabia

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ambassadors-designate to several countries took oath before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday, August 28.

On behalf of the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the Saudi Ambassadors-designate to several brotherly and friendly countries in Riyadh, reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ambassadors who took the oath included the ambassador-designate to the Sultanate of Oman, Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, the ambassador-designate to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Dr Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Raqabi, the ambassador-designate to Ukraine.

Also, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Barakah, the Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Cyprus, Fawaz bin Abdulrahman Al-Shabili, the Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Cameroon, Ibrahim bin Hamid Al-Ghamdi, the Ambassador-designate to Ireland. Hassan bin Saeed Al-Jamie, and the Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Mali, Abdullah bin Saleh Sabr.

The newly elected ambassadors took the oath by saying, “I swear by Allah Almighty to be loyal to my religion, King, and homeland, not to divulge any of the State’s secrets, to preserve its interests and regulations internally and externally, and to perform my duties with honesty, integrity, and sincerity.”

Minister of foreign affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah attended the event.

The cabinet condemned the Israeli aggression in war-torn Gaza and the continuous provocations of the feelings of Muslims around the world.

The cabinet called on the international community to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are experiencing and to activate serious mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for the ongoing violations of international laws, norms and resolutions.