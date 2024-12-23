Ambedkar row: BSP chief Mayawati slams BJP, Congress

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday accused the BJP and the Congress of disrespecting the legacy of B R Ambedkar and exploiting Dalit votes for political gains.

She also called on people from all communities to ensure the success of the BSP’s nationwide protest on Tuesday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s remarks on Ambedkar.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati described the remarks as deeply hurtful to Ambedkar’s followers.

2. परभणी घटना को लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता का आज दौरा घड़ियाली आँसू, क्योंकि बाबा साहेब के जीतेजी व उनके देहान्त के बाद भी कांग्रेस का उनके व उनके अनुयाइयों के हित व कल्याण के प्रति रवैया हमेशा जातिवादी व तिरस्कारी रहा है। इनको दलित-पिछड़ों की याद केवल इनके बुरे वक्त में आती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 23, 2024

“The recent events prove that neither the BJP nor the Congress is truly committed to protecting the interests of Ambedkar’s followers. Their policies and principles lack sincerity,” she said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi‘s scheduled visit to Parbhani, Maharashtra to meet the family of a man who died in judicial custody, Mayawati termed the Congress’ response to the controversy “crocodile tears”.

Also Read Mayawati hits out at SP, Congress for Muslim vote bank politics over Sambhal

“Despite Ambedkar’s struggles and contributions, the Congress has historically maintained a casteist and neglectful attitude towards his community and its welfare. Their remembrance of Dalits and backward classes only comes when they face political crises,” the former chief minister said.

Mayawati also took aim at Shah and demanded the withdrawal of his remarks about Ambedkar.

“In light of the disrespectful comments, the BSP is calling for peaceful demonstrations in district headquarters across the country tomorrow. I appeal to all communities to ensure the success of these protests. Those exploiting Ambedkar’s name for deceitful politics must be stopped,” she said.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, Shah said, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes).”

Mayawati emphasised that the BSP remains the true defender of Ambedkar’s ideals and the empowerment of “Bahujan Samaj”.

“Unlike other parties, which only pretend to be Ambedkarites to gain Dalit votes, the BSP focuses on transforming political and social power into self-respect for Ambedkar’s followers. To these parties, Dalits are just a vote bank while the BSP ensures the true realisation of their interests,” she said.