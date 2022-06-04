Amber Heard gets marriage proposal from Saudi man, know why

A Saudi man has offered to marry American actress Amber Heard after she lost her trial case against her ex-husband and Hollywood icon, Johnny Depp, after two intense months.

According to a report from Gulf News, the man had sent a voice note on Heard’s official Instagram account, asking for marriage.

“Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” says the voice note.

Photo: Gulf News

The voice note soon went viral garnering 100,000 views in 14 hours.

On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against the American actress, vindicating his stance that she fabricated claims of domestic abuse by him before and during their brief marriage.

The panel ordered Amber to pay Depp a compensation of $15 million, and awarded her $2 million in return.

The trial, which lasted 6 weeks, was telecasted globally. It included evidence and testimonies detailing the strained relationship between the former spouses.

After several years of dating, Depp and Heard got married in a very private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp physically abused her during their relationship. The abuse was mostly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Depp, 58, denied hitting Amber or any woman and accused her of using violence against him in their relationship.

The trial witnessed a display of the secrets of the two stars’ private lives in front of millions of viewers, who followed the proceedings of its sessions.

Since April 11, the jury has heard dozens of hours of testimony and audio or video recordings that revealed shocking details from the couple’s lives between 2011 and 2016.