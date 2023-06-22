Ambulance driver’s son Anas Khan qualifies for IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Anas Khan, son of a 104 ambulance driver Ghouse Khan, has secured an All India-EWS rank of 1745, guaranteeing him admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.

His journey toward IIT Hyderabad began with his intermediate education at the esteemed Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE), where he received exceptional coaching for the IIT entrance exams.

Despite coming from a poor family whose father earns a modest salary of Rs 17,000 per month as an ambulance driver in Mahboobnagar, Anas achieved success and proved that nothing is impossible for a willing heart.

Ghouse Khan (Left), Director Javed Hood (Center) and Anas Khan (Right)

In his intermediate exams, he scored an impressive 94 percent. His all-India-EWS rank of 1745 opened the doors to IIT Hyderabad. Anas who is going to pursue B.Tech in Metallurgy aims to follow the footsteps of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Pichai too graduated as a Metallurgy Engineer from IIT Kharagpur.

Recently, Anas Khan and his father visited the Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust, which has been instrumental in providing scholarships to deserving students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds. Through its collaboration with HIE, the trust awards scholarships to over 150 students annually, supporting their preparation for various entrance exams such as NEET, JEE Mains, CA CPT, and LAWCET.

Expressing their gratitude, Ghouse Khan and his family thanked the lecturers, director, and the management of HIE.