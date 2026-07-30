Hyderabad: The teaser of upcoming Tollywood film AmeerLog is out, and it promises a chaotic ride packed with friendship, street fights, family drama and plenty of authentic Hyderabadi flavour.

Written and directed by Ramana Reddy Soma, AmeerLog follows three friends navigating life in the city’s bustling neighbourhoods. The teaser doesn’t try to polish Hyderabad for the big screen. Instead, it dives straight into its gallis, capturing the slang, attitude and everyday madness of the city.

From youngsters fighting on the streets to a frustrated father thrashing his, what looks like an unemployed son, the teaser keeps things raw and relatable. One of its funniest moments features two groups battling over a cricket ground, with a simple rule: whoever wins the match gets to keep playing there.

The friendship, chaos and youthful humour have already reminded viewers of films such as MAD, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi and DJ Tillu. However, AmeerLog appears to add its own basti-style energy by placing everyday middle-class Hyderabad at the centre of the story.

The film stars MC Hari, Vedha Jalandhar, Manoj and Sasidhar, among others. Produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma under C Awwal Number Productions, AmeerLog is scheduled to arrive in theatres this August.