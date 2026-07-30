Ameer Log: Hyderabad gallis come alive in this new Telugu film

The film stars MC Hari, Vedha Jalandhar, Manoj and Sasidhar, among others.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Group of five young men and women posing with auto rickshaw and scooter on blue background.
Instagram - Awwal Number Productions

Hyderabad: The teaser of upcoming Tollywood film AmeerLog is out, and it promises a chaotic ride packed with friendship, street fights, family drama and plenty of authentic Hyderabadi flavour.

Written and directed by Ramana Reddy Soma, AmeerLog follows three friends navigating life in the city’s bustling neighbourhoods. The teaser doesn’t try to polish Hyderabad for the big screen. Instead, it dives straight into its gallis, capturing the slang, attitude and everyday madness of the city.

From youngsters fighting on the streets to a frustrated father thrashing his, what looks like an unemployed son, the teaser keeps things raw and relatable. One of its funniest moments features two groups battling over a cricket ground, with a simple rule: whoever wins the match gets to keep playing there.

Subhan Bakery

The friendship, chaos and youthful humour have already reminded viewers of films such as MAD, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi and DJ Tillu. However, AmeerLog appears to add its own basti-style energy by placing everyday middle-class Hyderabad at the centre of the story.

The film stars MC Hari, Vedha Jalandhar, Manoj and Sasidhar, among others. Produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma under C Awwal Number Productions, AmeerLog is scheduled to arrive in theatres this August.

Tags
Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
Back to top button