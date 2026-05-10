Ameesha Patel drops a throwback pic with Ranbir Kapoor from the 2011 WC final

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel used social media to share a beautiful memory from the 2011 cricket World Cup Final, when India lifted the trophy.

The ‘Gadar’ actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself from the Wankhede Stadium.

We could see Ameesha and Ranbir posing from the stands, while the ‘Barfi’ actor held our National flag.

Reliving the memory from the historic day, Ameesha wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Thought I’d share a throwback after a long time !!! This was at the Wankhade Cricket Stadium- when INDIA under DHONI won the World Cup !! Ranbir – Saif n a few of us were all watching the match together n Ranbir n me were proudly holding up our National flag ecstatic at India’s Stupendous win ! (sic)”

In a historic moment, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the 2011 Cricket World Cup, marking our second World Cup title. The final took place on 2 April 2011 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Ameesha is often seen using the internet to stay connected with the netizens.

Most recently, she decided to take a dig at the younger actresses and their PR games.

On Friday, the ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ actress penned a long note on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, commenting on the younger actress’ and their image-building tactics.

She wrote, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing ”.

Work-wise, Ameesha was last seen in “Gadar 2”, reprising her role as Sakeena opposite Sunny Deol.