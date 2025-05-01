Amer Ali Khan announces Siasat Excellence Awards for SSC toppers

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC (Class 10) results have been announced with an overall pass percentage of 92.78%. As seen in previous years, girls outshined boys, recording a pass rate of 94.26% compared to 91.32% for boys.

Among the various mediums:

English medium students achieved a 94.01% pass rate

Urdu medium students recorded 87.72%

Telugu medium students secured 83.46%

To recognise academic excellence and inspire students, Amer Ali Khan, MLC and News Editor of The Siasat Daily, congratulated all successful students, their parents, and teachers. He described the SSC exam as an important milestone on the path to higher education.

As part of the Siasat Excellence Awards, Amer Ali Khan announced cash prizes for the top SSC performers:

Rs.10,000 for the student securing the 1st rank (among the applicants)

Rs.5,000 for the 2nd rank

Rs.3,000 for the 3rd rank

Rs.2,000 each for students ranking 4th to 10th

Additionally, students scoring more than 90% will receive medals and certificates of appreciation from The Siasat Daily.

Earlier, Mr. Khan had announced similar prizes for Intermediate Second Year toppers across MPC, BPC, CEC, MEC, and Vocational streams.

Separate ceremonies will soon be organised to honour the SSC and Intermediate toppers under the Siasat Excellence initiative.

Students who scored above 90% in SSC can apply online (click here).

A QR code is also available for easy access.