Amer Ali Khan called on CGI in Jeddah

Jeddah: News Editor of Siasat Daily, Amir Ali Khan called on Shahid Alam, Consul General of India in Jeddah, on Thursday and obtained details about the conditions of Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia and the facilities provided by the Consulate.

Consul General informed Khan about the facilities being provided by the Consulate to Indian citizens. He said that efforts are being made to provide all the facilities with the help of modern technology required by Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia and to solve their problems on an urgent basis.

Responding to a query posted by Amir Ali Khan about the stability of Indo-Saudi relations, Consul General said that In addition to the people of the two countries, media plays a key role in the stability of Saudi relations.

He praised the media organization for making the Indian citizens living in Saudi Arabia aware of the current affairs and the attention paid by the media to their problems. He said that the relations between the two countries are reaching new heights and it is expected that it will further improve in the coming days. Consul General informed the News Editor about the ground realities related to the problems of Indian citizens working in Saudi Arabia.

Khan, while discussing India’s G20 presidency and holding the next summit in India, said that the presence of Saudi Arabia among the G20 countries can play a key role in developing Indo-Saudi relations.

On this occasion, Syed Mohammad Bilal, Crime Reporter, Siasat, Ahmed Khan were present along with the News Editor.