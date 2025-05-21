Amer Ali Khan meets pilgrims, flags off Haj caravan from Telangana

Hyderabad: Member of Legislative Council Amer Ali Khan bid farewell to the 19th batch of Haj pilgrims from the Telangana State Haj Committee at the Hajj House in Nampally on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Telangana Hajj Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, Andhra Pradesh Government’s Advisor on Minority Affairs and former MLC Ahmed Sharif, former Andhra Pradesh MLA Shahjahan Basha, Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee Chairman Hassan Basha, and other officials from both states were present.

Addressing the pilgrims, Amer Ali Khan congratulated them and said that performing Haj is a great blessing, as it is by Allah’s invitation that pilgrims visit His sacred house. He said that good deeds are rewarded at every step of the pilgrimage. He encouraged the pilgrims to pray in Urdu so their prayers could be expressed more clearly and meaningfully.

He also urged the pilgrims to pray for peace and security in India, especially for the development of Telangana. He said Indian Muslims have been facing difficult times over the past decade and requested special prayers for relief from oppressive conditions and the formation of a people-friendly government.

Maulana Khusro Pasha advised the pilgrims to take good care of their health and to practice walking even after arriving in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the physically demanding rituals. He reminded them not to carry any prohibited items, gold, or electronic goods in their luggage during their return journey to avoid delays at the airport. He also urged younger pilgrims to assist the elderly during Haj.

Ahmed Sharif extended greetings on behalf of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and said the state government had ensured smooth arrangements for the pilgrims. He said 1,640 pilgrims are travelling from Andhra Pradesh this year, 450 from the Bengaluru embarkation point and the rest from Hyderabad. He reminded the pilgrims that Haj is a physically and spiritually demanding form of worship and called for patience and calmness during the journey.

Former MLA Shahjahan Basha described Haj as a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all able-bodied Muslims and congratulated the pilgrims chosen by Allah for this journey. He also asked younger pilgrims to care for elderly companions, especially during the stay in Arafat and Mina, where patience and endurance are key.

Amer Ali Khan personally met the pilgrims, requested their prayers, and flagged off the special buses carrying them to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Haj camp as pilgrims, dressed in Ihram, left for their journey to the holy land while reciting the Talbiyah. Hundreds of friends and family members gathered to bid them farewell.