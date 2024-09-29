Amer Ali Khan opposes Waqf amendment bill in meeting with JPC

He questioned the necessity of the bill.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2024 8:31 am IST
Amer Ali Khan opposes Waqf amendment bill in meeting with JPC
Amer Ali Khan opposes Waqf amendment bill in meeting with JPC.

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Legislative Council, raised serious concerns on Saturday about the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 during a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with reviewing the bill. Voicing strong opposition, he questioned the necessity of the bill.

In the past, Khan has expressed apprehension that, if passed, the bill could pave the way for the government to seize properties not only from the Muslim community but also from Sikhs, Christians, and even Hindu Mutts.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2024 8:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button