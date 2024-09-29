Amer Ali Khan opposes Waqf amendment bill in meeting with JPC.

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Legislative Council, raised serious concerns on Saturday about the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 during a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with reviewing the bill. Voicing strong opposition, he questioned the necessity of the bill.

In the past, Khan has expressed apprehension that, if passed, the bill could pave the way for the government to seize properties not only from the Muslim community but also from Sikhs, Christians, and even Hindu Mutts.