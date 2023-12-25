American boxer Gervonta Davis, two friends convert to Islam   

American professional boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, just like “the greatest” boxing champions like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, has embraced Islam. The 29-year-old athlete went to a mosque on Sunday to pray ‘Dhuhr’, where he also took shahadah (the Muslim profession of faith) along with his two other friends.

Yesterday the Imam of @GtownMasjid spent the morning with our brother Gervonta Davis & his team.



It was a beautiful sitting.



They went to the Masjid to pray Dhuhr @MasjidHidaayah & he took his Shahadah along with two of his friends.



May Allah bless them all. pic.twitter.com/LJsMqYDKaS — Germantown Masjid (@GtownMasjid) December 25, 2023

Before accepting Islam, Davis belonged to Christian faith. Besides, he still has a cross tattoo on his right arm. In addition to his achievements as a boxer, Davis is well-known for his charitable contributions.

The WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack posted a warm greeting for Davis on X, which read, “Welcome to Islam, brother Gervontaa. Alhamdulillah.” The post was accompanied by a video clip that showed Davis and his friends reciting the shahadah. Moreover, the post was also met with praise and welcoming comments. While some also ridiculed him, claiming that he wouldn’t be a good fit.

Furthermore, several YouTube channels also shared the short clip. FightHype.com posted the video, tagging, “Gervonta Davis BECOMES A MUSLIM; CONVERTS to Islam after taking SHAHADAH.” Another YouTube channel, Akhi TV, also shared a video with the message, “Alhmdallah, Gervonta is now a Muslim. Mashallah. Welcome ‘Tank’ to the brotherhood.“

Numerous fans also reacted to the news in the comments of these posts. One fan wrote, “Alhamdullilah, I have been following his career since around 2016!!! I’m honestly so happy!!!!! not lying, I had a bad day, and that news alone made my day!!! Welcome to Islam, brother Gervonta.”

Another fan wrote, “Welcome, legend! You join the group of legends who joined Islam. Muhammad Ali, Iron Mike, Devin Haney, Willi Ott, and Anthony Joshua.”

