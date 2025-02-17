Americas, Israel, Australia, New Zealand owe their creation to illegal migrants

The origin of illegal migration to America can be traced back to 1492 when Christopher Columbus first ‘discovered’ the so-called New World. When it suits the Western masters they fully encourage such practice. Otherwise, these hapless souls would be packed back to their homeland in shackles like we are witnessing in India now.

There is no denying the fact that an overwhelming number of the population of white race in North and South Americas consist of those whose forefathers illegally migrated from Europe—this included the grandfather of the present President Donald Trump.

But why single out just Trump? The truth is that not only the two continents in the Western hemisphere, but also Australia, New Zealand, Israel, etc. are numerically and politically dominated by the progenies of the illegal migrants. How should they be sent back to the countries of their origin?

Settler colonialism



Unlike the common practice elsewhere in the world these territories were not simply conquered by the European powers by military expeditions. They were gradually occupied in a very well-planned manner over the centuries. Once again, unlike the other conquerors in this case the illegal migrants slowly exterminated almost the entire native population of their new homes. This process is going on in Gaza and the West Bank of Palestine with partial success.

In the Americas and Asia-Pacific countries, the settler colonizers not only used arms and ammunition to overcome their indigenous rivals but also used all sorts of drugs and vaccines to spread deadly diseases to annihilate the entire population.

History in the making



A close and objective study of the history-in-the-making would reveal some astonishing facts. If Russia, facing a shortage of soldiers, is throwing open its jails so that dreaded criminals, murderers, rapists, felons, corrupt officials serving jail terms, etc. can be set free to fight the war on the Ukrainian front, the European rulers of the post-renaissance period would put thieves, killers, burglars, slaves, and in many cases Blacks from West Africa on dingy boats or ships to go and ‘explore’ new land across the planet.

The case of Trump’s grandfather is somewhat different. He escaped compulsory military service in Germany in 1885 to illegally enter the United States. Today his grandson is being reminded about all the negative aspects of the migrants, especially if they are of non-European stock. Till now no such plane with handcuffed migrants has landed in London, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Madrid, Lisbon etc.

Some of the ‘discoveries’ made in the 15th and 16th centuries by these Europeans were simply accidental and not the achievements of any real navigator. Barring a few instances, the glorification of the rest of the Western explorers is sheer exaggeration and has little to do with history. But the irony is that children across a large part of the world are taught different histories compiled by them.

Chinese explorer Zheng He



Arabs, Chinese and Indian explorers, sea farers, mariners, traders, and even preachers had reached many of these ‘discovered’ places in the new world well before the Europeans. Many Europeans followed the routes of Arabs and Chinese to reach Australia, India, and other parts of Asia and Africa.

Similarly, many Indians too have been living in the Indian Ocean islands and adjoining countries since the era of Emperor Ashok and even before. That is why Buddhism, which has its origin in Bodh Gaya in Bihar, spread to South and East Asian countries.

It is a well-established fact that Islam reached Australia, and the Philippines, not to speak of China, Indonesia, and Malaysia much before any European colonists. Ibn Batuta, a Moroccan explorer, travelled 1,20,000 km (both through land and sea routes) and reached as far as north China. Ahmad ibn Majeed, originally from the modern-day United Arab Emirates, is another 15th-century notable Arab Admiral and cartographer who is also known as the Lion of the Sea. Some scholars are of the view that he was the person who guided Vasco da Gama to Calicut, while others say that they might have never met. Both Ibn Battuta and Majeed wrote extensively.

While, the world is well aware of the names of Marco Polo, Christopher Columbus, Ferdinand Magellan, Vasco da Gama, James Cook, etc. hardly anyone knows about the achievements of Admiral Zheng He (original name Mahmud Shams), a Chinese Muslim explorer (1371-1433) from Yunnan province. He undertook seven sea voyages across Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Ocean from 1405 till his death in 1433.

The Chinese give him credit for travelling up to North America many decades before Columbus. Gavin Menzies, a former British navy submarine commander (1937-2020) had written that Zheng He arrived in North America in 1421 which is 71 years before Columbus. On January 17, 2006, the New York Times did this story. However many Western experts dispute this claim.

Zheng He’s expedition might or might not have reached America, yet what is undisputable is the fact that he undertook seven voyages across the globe six centuries back, which in itself is the greatest achievement in this field. What to speak of school or college students of history, many scholars are unaware of this fact.

Creation of Israel



If the purpose suits them these illegal migrants are given the name of homeless refugees by the same Western establishments. For example, Britain, France, and the United States smuggled lakhs of Jews into Palestine in the first half of the 20th century and ended up creating a Zionist state called Israel on May 14, 1948. No, Adolf Hitler cannot be blamed for the birth of Israel as the phenomenon of secretly settling Jews started late in the 19th century, that is more than half a century before the Holocaust in Germany. The United States, a big and sparsely populated country, could easily have absorbed a couple of lakhs of these displaced Jews from German-occupied territories. After all, thousands of Jews from East Europe had settled in the USA much before the coming to power of Hitler. The most prominent family was that of J Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the atomic bomb. His father came to America in the late 19th Century. The United States has given political asylum to lakhs of other outsiders.

In the Middle East, the Western plan was to establish a military outpost in the Arab heartland for obvious political objectives.

So, these illegal Jewish migrants are now the much pampered and honoured citizens of the country (read Israel) whose very birth is questionable.