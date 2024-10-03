Amethi protests against Hezbollah chief’s killing; 8 arrested

Amethi: Eight people were arrested here for allegedly preparing to organise a procession without permission and raising slogans against the killing of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night in the Jais police station area, Inspector Rajol Singh said.

Singh said he received information that some people gathered near the Naugji intersection were raising slogans in support of Nasrallah and preparing to take out a procession without permission.

The inspector said a similar procession was organised without permission earlier as well.

He added that on receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot and tried to convince the people not to hold a procession but failed.

Subsequently, to maintain peace and order, police arrested Ansar, Zeeshan, Syed Ahmed, Syed Azizul Hasnain, Naseem Haider, Tehzeeb, Badshah Anwar and Taufiq Hussain from the spot, Singh added.

The organiser of the protest was arrested on October 1, according to police.

The Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital on Saturday.